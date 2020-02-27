Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRLBF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 712,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,235. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.