Cryptocean Hits 1-Day Volume of $88,688.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $88,688.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00047156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00481729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.06121680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026063 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

