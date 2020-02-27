Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 14.9%

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD)’s share price traded down 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 11,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Devonian Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devonian Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.