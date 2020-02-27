Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 8.1%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, 63,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 54,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,230.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Diagnos alerts:

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.