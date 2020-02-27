Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.41, 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.