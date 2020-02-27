Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY) Shares Up 16.7%

Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY) shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 6,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Discovery Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:DCY)

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc, an exploration stage company, explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Galaxy property comprising seven mineral claims and two crown-granted mineral claims covering approximately 90 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

