Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,377. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

