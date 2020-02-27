Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 981,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,685. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

