Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$7.47 ($5.30) and last traded at A$7.70 ($5.46), approximately 1,493,306 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.25 ($5.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.91 million and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.12.

In other Electro Optic Systems news, insider Frederick (Fred) Bart purchased 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41). Also, insider Ian Dennis sold 59,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.29 ($7.29), for a total transaction of A$613,592.82 ($435,172.21).

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

