Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ earnings. Emmaus Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emmaus Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ EMMA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 14,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

In related news, CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 128,200 shares of company stock valued at $229,550. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

