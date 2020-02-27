ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17, 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

About ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.