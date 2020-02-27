Erris Resources (LON:ERIS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), 72,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 44.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.80.

Erris Resources Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

