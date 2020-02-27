EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $10.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of EDRY remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Friday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

