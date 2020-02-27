Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37, approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVKIF shares. Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

