Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, approximately 1,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

