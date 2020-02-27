FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $877,782.00 and approximately $586.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

