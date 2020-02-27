Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.60, approximately 12,789 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

