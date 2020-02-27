Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.15-$1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

