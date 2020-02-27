Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 4%

Fusion Antibodies PLC (LON:FAB)’s share price was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.21), approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

In related news, insider Alan Mawson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases. The company offers antibody identification and discovery services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

