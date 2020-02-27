GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. GCP Applied Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.79-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.79-0.95 EPS.

NYSE GCP traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 498,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

