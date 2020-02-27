Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

GPC stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,729. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

