Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. 318,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

