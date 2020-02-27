Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Trading 1% Higher

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.84, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 2.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

