Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.