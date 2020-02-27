Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

GNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.07. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

