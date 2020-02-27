Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 2.3%

Gulf Investment Fund PLC (LON:GIF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), approximately 1,972 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.27.

About Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)

Gulf Investment Fund plc, formerly Qatar Investment Fund plc, is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to capture, principally through the medium of the Qatar Exchange, the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding Qatari economy by investing in listed companies or companies soon to be listed.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.