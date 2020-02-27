Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.68 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 1,474,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.