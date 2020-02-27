Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Issues Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Hammerson stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.90 ($2.73). 6,645,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.31%.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.15 ($3.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

