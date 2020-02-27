Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Issues Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Hammerson stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.90 ($2.73). 6,645,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.31%.
Hammerson Company Profile
We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.
