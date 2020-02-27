Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Down 2.9%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.41, 31,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.