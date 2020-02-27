Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.41, 31,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

