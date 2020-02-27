Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, approximately 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

