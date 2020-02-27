Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading Up 6.8%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 110,518 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 107,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Helix TCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

