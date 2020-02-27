HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00429723 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011329 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012468 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

