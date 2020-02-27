Holo Market Capitalization Hits $99.39 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $99.39 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,529,132,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, Binance, Bilaxy, Liqui, Fatbtc and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.