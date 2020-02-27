Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HOTC traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 412.50 ($5.43). 43,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.72. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 million and a P/E ratio of 43.42.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.