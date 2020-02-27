HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 1,084,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.