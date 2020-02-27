Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of IEP traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. 238,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,237. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,557,000. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,252,415,000 after buying an additional 5,513,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

