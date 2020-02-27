Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44, 24,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 25,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.