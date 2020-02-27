Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Issues Earnings Results

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:IDP traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 221,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,503. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. Innovaderma has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Joe Bayer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,860 ($2,446.72).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

