Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 8%

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s share price dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 34,982 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 39,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

