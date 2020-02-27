Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Receives $11.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on I. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:I traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. 4,156,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,200,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.26. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Intelsat by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

