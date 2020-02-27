Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.01, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.