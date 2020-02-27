INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) Shares Down 1%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.89), 11,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,154% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.58.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.