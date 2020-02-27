John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Shares Down 3.4%

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, 20,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

