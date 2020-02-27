Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Joint stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 52,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Joint has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Joint by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Joint by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

