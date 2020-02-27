Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. Koss has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

