L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. L Brands also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,059. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.