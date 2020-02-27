Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

