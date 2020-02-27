Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading Down 0.3%

Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, 266,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 233,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGORF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

