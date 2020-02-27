LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 364,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,039. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. LG Display has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

