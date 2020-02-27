LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.78 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.60-4.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.